Belagavi house collapse: State, Centre announce compensation for kin of deceased

The Karnataka government announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each and the Centre Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of seven persons killed in a house collapse at Badal-Ankalagi village in the Belagavi taluk on Wednesday evening.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to survivour Bhimappa Khagavi over the phone on Wednesday night and consoled him. The CM also announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the incident and announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each, the Prime Minister's office tweeted.