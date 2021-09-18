Belagavi placed second among cities with 2.57 lakh vaccinations on Friday

Belagavi district has stood second in country by administering 2,57,604 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine during the mega vaccination campaign held on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath informed on Saturday that the mega vaccination campaign was across held the district at 1,208 vaccination centres and district stood second by inoculating 2,57,604 persons. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) stood first with 4,09,977 persons being vaccinated.

A target of vaccinating three lakh persons had been set for the district. Though district fell short of the three-lakh mark, it has stood second in the country and it was matter or pride, he said.

Also Read | Bengaluru tops metros with 4.1 lakh Covid vaccinations on Sept 17

Hiremath expressed gratitude to the Revenue, Health, Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare Department and urban local bodies staff for making the mega vaccination campaign a success.

He also expressed gratitude to the elected representatives, various organisations and people who joined hands to make it a success.

Watch latest DH videos here