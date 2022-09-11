Belagavi student stabbed to death during Ganesh immersion

Personal rivalry between two groups of students in Savadatti taluk of Belagavi led to an individual being stabbed to death after Ganesh idol immersion late night on Saturday.

Police arrested four accused, one of them being a minor.

Arjungouda Patil aged 21, was a resident of Mugalihal village and a college student. His chest had a deep stab wound, informed the police.

The accused have been identified as Uday Bhandrolli, Subhash Solannavar, Vithal Meshi and another minor.

Also Read | Husband, wife stab each other to death in Delhi

Victim and accused were students of same college and shared an enmity. They got into a brawl during the Ganesh immersion procession. Soon, the fight escalated and Patil got stabbed.

Police rushed to the village and nabbed the four accused. A knife has been seized from them.

Murgod Police are investigating the case further.