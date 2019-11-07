Belur: Temporary road on Yagachi river to shift sand

Miscreants allegedly created a temporary road by dumping soil across Yagachi river for lifting and transportation of sand in Belur town.

The villagers explained that huge quantities of sand have been accumulated in the river and on the surrounding lands due to heavy rains that lashed the region recently. Thus, a few people have made the temporary road across the river for the movement of vehicles to shift sand. The locals have raised doubts over officials conniving with the miscreants.

Tahsildar N V Natesh said that they have no information on who were involved in laying a road across the Yagachi river illegally. He assured that Yagachi project engineers would clear the river and lay down trenches to prevent the movement of trucks and lorries.