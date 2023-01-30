Bengaluru girl injured as hair caught in giant wheel

A 14-year-old girl sustained head injuries after her hair got entangled in the giant wheel she was playing on, on the premises of Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, Srirangapatna taluk, on Saturday night.

Sri Vidya, 14, daughter of Krishna from Bengaluru, had the skin on the front portion of her head peeled off when her hair got stuck in the giant wheel, resulting in heavy bleeding.

The hair got caught in the giant wheel’s hook and the girl fell down.

The injured girl was shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment. Town police have registered a case against the giant wheel owner, according to CPI B S Prakash.

Sri Vidya, along with her family had come to a relative’s house in Ganjam and had come to the jatra, organised as part of Rathasapthami, when the incident occurred.

The locals urged that the owner of the giant wheel be arrested and compensation provided to the injured girl. The local authorities should conduct a probe on whether the operators have obtained necessary licenses, they stressed.

The giant wheel owner Ramesh is from Budanuru village of Mandya taluk, and a native of Tamil Nadu.

A case has been registered against Sri Ranganathaswamy temple executive officer Thammegowda and TMC office Sandeep. The giant wheel has been seized. Owner Ramesh has been arrested and released on bail, according to the police.