Bengaluru riots: HC for infrastructure to the claims commissioner

  • Oct 20 2020, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 03:51 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH File Photo

The high court on Tuesday directed the state government to ensure that the proceedings of the claims commissioner, appointed to fix liability on the damages caused at riots in KG Halli and DJ Halli, starts immediately.

The bench said the public memory is short and further delay would be counterproductive.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, was hearing a batch of petitions filed on the issue of investigation into the riots and constitution of claims commissioner.

The bench said any delay in providing infrastructure to the claims commissioner will set at naught the very object of passing orders of appointing Justice H S Kempanna.

It directed the government to place on record the details of the infrastructure provided to Justice Kempanna. The court perused the status report on the investigation filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).  

