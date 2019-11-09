BJP MP Srinivas Prasad welcomes SC verdict on Ayodhya

BJP MP Srinivas Prasad on Saturday welcomed Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya dispute case and said the court has made justice for both Hindus and Muslim community people.

Prasad said, both the community people should maintain harmony and abide by the judgement.

He also said that the government must take measures to construct Ram Mandir and also sanction land to build a mosque as per the apex court judgement.

Speaking over Tipu Sultan Jayanti, Prasad said, there is no problem to celebrate the Jayanti in a peaceful manner. The Jayanti can be celebrated without creating violence, he said.