BJP needs to repay debt of MLAs who sacrified: Eshwarappa

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said that the BJP needs to repay the debt of MLAs who crossed over to the party and facilitated the formation of the government in the state.

The BJP leadership had assured them that they would get re-elected and induct them into the Cabinet, he added.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Eshwarappa said, "the dissatisfied MLAs from Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) joined the BJP, else we could not have formed our government. Now all are BJP MLAs and the question of new and old does not arise".

"Cabinet berths were less and aspirants were more. We have to accommodate all of them. BJP state and central leadership will soon take a decision in this regard," he said.

Regarding activities in the residence of Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in Bengaluru, he said such political activities have led to the BJP government being formed in the state. There was nothing wrong with him demanding a cabinet berth for MLC C P Yogeshwar.

Regarding remarks by Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah that Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa would be replaced, Eshwarappa said such foolish statements were not anticipated from the former chief minister. "Our party is disciplined and any mistakes, if committed, were rectified through guidance. Yeddyurappa will complete his tenure," he said.

He denied having knowledge of the reasons regarding the Chief Minister's Political Secretary N R Santosh attempting to end his life. We have over one crore party workers and their family members are aware of the reasons for them taking such extreme measures.