BJP to retain power in HDMP: Jagadish Shettar

BJP to retain power in Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike: Jagadish Shettar

The party would take a suitable decision about taking the rebels back to the BJP, Shettar said

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Sep 06 2021, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 14:29 ist
Jagadish Shettar. Credit: DH file photo

Though the BJP could not reach the magic figure required to get majority in the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP), MLA and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar expressed confidence that the party would come to power in the civic body with the help of votes by MP, MLAs, MLCs and independents.

"BJP could not win in a few seats due to rebel candidates, as votes were divided. Therefore, we could not win in expected number of wards. Price rise has no impact on this results," he said.

Rebel candidates had earlier itself clarified that they would be with the BJP only, after the elections. The party would take a suitable decision about taking them back to the BJP, Shettar added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jagadish Shettar
Karnataka
Hubballi-Dharwad
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

HK displays newly discovered Napoleon hat with his DNA

HK displays newly discovered Napoleon hat with his DNA

Konkona is a phenomenal person: Actor Satyajeet Dubey

Konkona is a phenomenal person: Actor Satyajeet Dubey

How alcohol affects the heart

How alcohol affects the heart

Covid pandemic gives 9/11 conspiracists fresh impetus

Covid pandemic gives 9/11 conspiracists fresh impetus

Survival in question, Sivakasi pins all hopes on Diwali

Survival in question, Sivakasi pins all hopes on Diwali

Social cost of 2019's plastic more than GDP of India

Social cost of 2019's plastic more than GDP of India

 