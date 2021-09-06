BJP to retain power in Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike: Jagadish Shettar

Though the BJP could not reach the magic figure required to get majority in the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP), MLA and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar expressed confidence that the party would come to power in the civic body with the help of votes by MP, MLAs, MLCs and independents.

"BJP could not win in a few seats due to rebel candidates, as votes were divided. Therefore, we could not win in expected number of wards. Price rise has no impact on this results," he said.

Rebel candidates had earlier itself clarified that they would be with the BJP only, after the elections. The party would take a suitable decision about taking them back to the BJP, Shettar added.