Bodies of Bengaluru couple found in Bhatkal taluk

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 18 2021, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 03:59 ist
The bodies of a Bengaluru couple were found under mysterious circumstances near boulders off Huyeelumudi coast in the taluk on Saturday.

Based on the ID cards found at the site, the police identified the deceased as Aditya B N (45), his wife Lakshmi A B (35), residents of JP Park in Muthyala Nagar, Bengaluru.

Police said, prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. But since they are from Bengaluru and their bodies were found here, it gives rise to suspicion.

The couple had arrived in Murudeshwar on Sept 14 and stayed overnight at a private hotel there. They vacated the lodge on Sept 15 only to be found dead three days later in the taluk. The body of Aditya was found hanging near a boulder while his wife's body, bearing injuries, was found on it.

The jurisdictional police have registered a case of unnatural deaths and investigations are underway.

Bengaluru
bhatkal
Karnataka
Karnataka News

