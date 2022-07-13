Burnt car with charred body inside found in Udupi

A totally burnt car with a charred body inside was found in an isolated place at Henaberu in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district, police sources said on Wednesday.
The identity of the person has not been established as the body is charred beyond recognition. Only skeletal remains are found in the rear seat of the car behind the driver’s seat on Tuesday night. The chassis of the car and registration plate is also charred.
A case has been registered at the Byndoor police station.
Only investigations will reveal whether it is a suicide or murder, the sources said.
