Burnt car with charred body inside found in Udupi

Burnt car with charred body inside found in Udupi

The identity of the person has not been established as the body is charred beyond recognition

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 13 2022, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 16:34 ist

A totally burnt car with a charred body inside was found in an isolated place at Henaberu in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district, police sources said on Wednesday.

The identity of the person has not been established as the body is charred beyond recognition. Only skeletal remains are found in the rear seat of the car behind the driver’s seat on Tuesday night. The chassis of the car and registration plate is also charred.

A case has been registered at the Byndoor police station.

Only investigations will reveal whether it is a suicide or murder, the sources said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Udupi
Fire

What's Brewing

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated

Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated

90 leopard cubs reunited with mothers in Maharashtra

90 leopard cubs reunited with mothers in Maharashtra

How firms build support systems for employees

How firms build support systems for employees

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

 