Business activities hit as number of tourists dip in Chamarajanagar

The rise in Covid-19 cases has affected tourism-related activities in Chamarajanagar district. The number of people visiting Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta and wildlife safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Gundlupet taluk, has dwindled.

Most of the tourists are from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, especially for wildlife safari at Bandipur. There was a gradual increase in the number of tourists to these places and had returned to normalcy, after the government lifted lockdown last year. But, the same situation prevails now, as tourists inflow has reduced.

As the tourists inflow has come down drastically, over the last two weeks, hotels and resorts are affected. Hundreds of people are dependent on tourism in Gundlupet taluk. Besides, it has affected the sales in liquor shops and small vendors.

Lingaraja, a tender coconut seller, said that he used to do good business during summer, when there is great demand. But, the sales has totally dipped over the last one week, he said.

Manager of a private resort said, "Rooms and guesthouses are vacant like last year, during summer season. We had hoped that tourism will return to normalcy after January. But all our hopes have gone. It has become difficult even to pay salaries to the employees."

On Monday, only 12 people came for safari at Bandipur. The numbers were less even on Saturday and Sunday, according to the officials.