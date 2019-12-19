CAA protest: 50 taken into custody in Mandya

Various organisations staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Mandya and Hassan, on Thursday.

In Mandya, around 50 persons were taken into custody. A large number of people belonging to CITU, CPI(M) and others gathered near the Visvesvaraya statue in Mandya and raised slogans against the Union government. Police took 50 people into their custody to prevent any untoward incident. Security has been stepped up in the district and police took out a flag march on main streets of the city.

In Hassan too, the members of various organisations staged a protest near Hemavathy statue for some time against the CAA.

However, the situation was peaceful in Chamarajanagar, with no such protests held on Thursday.