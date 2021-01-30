CFTRI to develop low-cost Covid testing technology

CSIR - Central Food Technological Research Institute Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh said that attempts are being made to develop low-cost Covid-testing technology that gives test result faster.

The director was addressing the gathering of felicitation programme for Covid-19 warriors, organised by CFTRI. The works to develop dipstick and aptamer-based testing technology is going on. The research taken up in collaboration with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, is in the final stage, she informed.

With the latest technology, one can get accurate result of the samples. “The test is not only affordable, but it gives report faster,” she said.

CFTRI has been working towards combating Covid-19, manufactured sanitiser and also produced food that boosts immunity. A Covid-19 testing centre was opened with CFTRI funds. More than one lakh tests were conducted by CFTRI, she said.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said, “Covid-19 was controlled owing to organised efforts made by the authorities concerned, from the Prime Minister to pourakarmikas. Now, only a few cases of Covid-19 are being reported in the district.”