Chamarajanagar farmer's daughter reaps rich harvest of gold medals

Daughter of a marginal farmer from Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagar district, Sushma M K, walked away with a big haul of gold medals, 15 to be precise, at the 9th convocation of University of Horticultural Sciences, here on Friday.

Having completed her BSc from College of Horticulture, Mysuru, Sushma is currently pursuing MSc (Seed Science and Technology) at ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute at Pusa campus, New Delhi, with the help of a central scholarship.

Parents Kumar and Chandramati travelled all the way from Santhemarahalli to Bagalkot to soak in their daughter’s moment of glory.

“My father had taken an education loan to help me pursue BSc horticulture. Then, I had decided not to burden my father for MSc. I put in that extra effort to earn a scholarship for PG studies and it also helped me reap a rich harvest of gold medals,” said a beaming Sushma, who completed her II PUC in Science from JSS Women’s College in Chamarajanagar with 91.83%.

It’s payback time

M D Anusha, a native of T Malligere in Mandya district, has bagged four gold medals in MSc (Fruit Science).

Daughter of Doddatammegowda-Kempamma couple, Anusha credited her success to her brother’s sacrifice. “My brother Abhishek quit his education and took up a job at an automobile shop so that I could pursue my education. It’s payback time now. I have landed a job at Namdhari Seeds at Bidadi and will help my brother in whatever way I could,” she said. T R Bhagyalakshmi, a native of Pandalam in Kerala, has clinched four gold medals in MSc (Vegetable Science).

Degrees were awarded to 390 BSc students and 145 MSc students. Horticulture Minister, also Pro Chancellor of University of Horticultural Sciences, K C Narayana Gowda, Niti Aayog member Prof Rameshchand and Vice-Chancellor

Dr K M Indiresh presented medals and degrees.