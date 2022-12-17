Chikkamagaluru: PU student undergoes miscarriage, suspect minor arrested

A second Pre-University (PU) student staying in a hostel run by social welfare department in Chikkamagaluru has undergone miscarriage while in the hostel and the suspect minor has been arrested.

The suspect was produced to court which had remanded him in judicial custody. However, during the course of the investigation, the police realised that the suspect was only sixteen-and-a-half-year-old. Accordingly, the case has been shifted to the Juvenile Justice Board.

The student underwent miscarriage in the hostel on November 8 after she consumed a pill to abort an unwanted pregnancy. The doctors said that it was a six-month old foetus. Meanwhile, the parents of the girl have taken her home. A case has been registered, said deputy director of social welfare department BV Chaitra.

The student was a minor when she conceived. Now she is 18-year-old. The girl and the suspected accused hail from the same village and were having an affair.

The suspect will be sent to observation home, said police sources.