CM Bommai visits Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 09 2021, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 14:49 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai during his visit to the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru. Credit: Twitter/@CMoKarnataka

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who paid a visit yo Mysuru for the first time after becoming CM, went to the Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill, on Monday.

The entry for the devotees was restricted till 12 noon, owing to the CM's visit.

The CM will visit Suttur Mutt in Nanjangud taluk's Suttur and also hold a meeting with the officials concerned.

Mysuru
Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Chamundeshwari temple

