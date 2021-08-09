CM Bommai visits Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who paid a visit yo Mysuru for the first time after becoming CM, went to the Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill, on Monday.
The entry for the devotees was restricted till 12 noon, owing to the CM's visit.
The CM will visit Suttur Mutt in Nanjangud taluk's Suttur and also hold a meeting with the officials concerned.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's
Massive forest fire in Greece burning for 7th day
China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home
But for her mother, Mirabai would have quit after Rio
Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?
DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'
Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence
Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets
Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024
Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6