CM change talks irrelevant: Karjol

CM change talks irrelevant: Karjol

Karjol said that Congress leaders were frustrated with the good administration with stress on development being given by Bommai-led government

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS,
  • Aug 10 2022, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 15:21 ist
Govind Karjol. Credit: DH Photo

Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Govind Karjol said that discussions on change of chief minister in the state were irrelevant and there was no such proposal before BJP high command. BJP has accepted Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai despite him having background of Janata pariwar and he has been giving good and honest administration in the state.

Karjol told reporters here on Wednesday that Congress leaders were frustrated with the good administration with stress on development being given by Bommai led government, hence have been raking the irrelevant issue of change of chief minister in the state.

"Former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s allegations that BJP has not accepted Bommai due to his Janata pariwar background were not acceptable. Bommai has been accepted, hence has been made chief minister for his leadership qualities and administrative knowledge," he added.

Forest, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Umesh Katti has expressed his desire to become chief minister in his lifetime and not immediately now, he clarified.

"Congress leaders in the state were not able to bear the good administration being given by Bommai, hence were making various allegations including that of 40 per cent commission. We had asked them to give specific cases wherein inquiry could be made and action taken against those responsible, but Congress leaders were making vague allegations. Others who had made such allegations too were inspired by Congress," he said.

Karjol further stated: "We have formed a committee led by judge and technical experts to scrutinise tenders, but never such things happened during Congress rule and instead they covered up their scams. Lokayukta was weakened and Anti Corruption Bureau was formed to get Congress leaders cleared.

"Congress leaders make lose talk about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but do not show concern for the country like the incumbent does. Congress if had concern for country, partition could have been avoided. Congress had joined hands with Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Modi comes from most backward communities and was committed for the nation," he stated. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Congress
BJP
basavaraj bommai
Siddaramaiah

What's Brewing

Explained | Causes and consequences of Amazon fires

Explained | Causes and consequences of Amazon fires

Tejashwi on cusp of larger roles

Tejashwi on cusp of larger roles

Upgraded climate targets welcome

Upgraded climate targets welcome

Magic of the Masai Mara

Magic of the Masai Mara

Giggs 'headbutted' ex-girlfriend in face, court hears

Giggs 'headbutted' ex-girlfriend in face, court hears

10% parking space to be reserved for cycles in B'luru

10% parking space to be reserved for cycles in B'luru

Now an online delivery app for Bengaluru's street food

Now an online delivery app for Bengaluru's street food

The child influencer who rocked Cannes Lions 2022

The child influencer who rocked Cannes Lions 2022

 