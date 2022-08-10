CM change talks irrelevant: Karjol

Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Govind Karjol said that discussions on change of chief minister in the state were irrelevant and there was no such proposal before BJP high command. BJP has accepted Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai despite him having background of Janata pariwar and he has been giving good and honest administration in the state.

Karjol told reporters here on Wednesday that Congress leaders were frustrated with the good administration with stress on development being given by Bommai led government, hence have been raking the irrelevant issue of change of chief minister in the state.

"Former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s allegations that BJP has not accepted Bommai due to his Janata pariwar background were not acceptable. Bommai has been accepted, hence has been made chief minister for his leadership qualities and administrative knowledge," he added.

Forest, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Umesh Katti has expressed his desire to become chief minister in his lifetime and not immediately now, he clarified.

"Congress leaders in the state were not able to bear the good administration being given by Bommai, hence were making various allegations including that of 40 per cent commission. We had asked them to give specific cases wherein inquiry could be made and action taken against those responsible, but Congress leaders were making vague allegations. Others who had made such allegations too were inspired by Congress," he said.

Karjol further stated: "We have formed a committee led by judge and technical experts to scrutinise tenders, but never such things happened during Congress rule and instead they covered up their scams. Lokayukta was weakened and Anti Corruption Bureau was formed to get Congress leaders cleared.

"Congress leaders make lose talk about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but do not show concern for the country like the incumbent does. Congress if had concern for country, partition could have been avoided. Congress had joined hands with Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Modi comes from most backward communities and was committed for the nation," he stated.