Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district on Thursday.

He offered prayers at Kalabhairaveshwara temple in Adichunchanagiri. The chief minister was accorded a warm welcome by seer Nirmalananda swami at the mutt.

Interestingly, a JD(S) MLA drew attention when he sought the blessings of Yediyurappa by touching his feet. The CM was accompanied by BJP leaders R Ashok and MLA Narayana Gowda, who won the recent bypolls in K R Pet.