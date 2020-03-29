Commissioner warns closure of meat stalls in Mysuru

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde warned closures of meat shops if the people failed to maintain social distance while purchasing.

The Commissioner said, the civic body has allowed opening mutton and chicken stalls but, in many cases, people fail to maintain social distance.

The Commissioner also said, the civic body has taken several measures to contain COVID-19 and Reliance Fresh, a super market, has joined hands with the civic body to supply goods to the door steps of the people. Three vehicles will supply items from tomorrow and the number of vehicles will be increased to 20 in the days to come.

The civic body has decided to distribute ration packet to the low income groups as they face trouble to get groceries and required items. Ration needed for a week will be distributed to the families, he said, and also welcomed the volunteers to contribute essential food items for the same, the Commissioner urged.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said many organisations are coming forward to extend service during the crises. However, the DC urged the organisations to wait for the district administration's call.