Commissioner warns closure of meat stalls in Mysuru

Commissioner warns closure of meat stalls in Mysuru

The civic body has allowed opening mutton and chicken stalls but, in many cases, people fail to maintain social distance

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 29 2020, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 22:05 ist
Representative image (iStock Photo)

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde warned closures of meat shops if the people failed to maintain social distance while purchasing.

The Commissioner said, the civic body has allowed opening mutton and chicken stalls but, in many cases, people fail to maintain social distance.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The Commissioner also said, the civic body has taken several measures to contain COVID-19 and Reliance Fresh, a super market, has joined hands with the civic body to supply goods to the door steps of the people. Three vehicles will supply items from tomorrow and the number of vehicles will be increased to 20 in the days to come.

The civic body has decided to distribute ration packet to the low income groups as they face trouble to get groceries and required items. Ration needed for a week will be distributed to the families, he said, and also welcomed the volunteers to contribute essential food items for the same, the Commissioner urged.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said many organisations are coming forward to extend service during the crises. However, the DC urged the organisations to wait for the district administration's call.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Mysuru
COVID-19
Meat
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Is it time we move to collaborative robots?

Is it time we move to collaborative robots?

Lockdown: Over 90 cities record minimal air pollution

Lockdown: Over 90 cities record minimal air pollution

COVID-19: India's airline industry may face insolvency

COVID-19: India's airline industry may face insolvency

India & COVID-19: Urgent need for a surgical strike

India & COVID-19: Urgent need for a surgical strike

Why novel coronavirus became a social media nightmare

Why novel coronavirus became a social media nightmare

 