Cong also eyeing at 150 seats in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Assembly and former chief minister Siddaramaiah stated that Congress high command has asked them to win 150 seats in the next assembly polls as BJP high command did. "We have asked the party leaders to announce candidates six months in advance."

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he alleged that BJP is behind Hubballi violence. Slamming Sri Rama Sene, he said the government must demolish it using bulldozers as it is harming communal harmony in Karnataka.

