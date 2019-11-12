Cong leaders booked for poll code violation

Police have filed an FIR against Congress leaders on charges of violating the model code of conduct, by serving non-vegetarian food here on Tuesday.

A person named Bhojaraj had organised a birthday celebration of his 21-year-old son. A host of Congress leaders, including former MP K H Muniyappa, MLC R Dharmasena, Congress district unit president B J Vijaykumar and others used the event for the election campaign.

The leaders also addressed the gathering and sought support for the party candidate by highlighting the achievements of CLP leader Siddaramaiah during his term as the chief minister.

The election officials, who visited the spot, lodged a complaint against the organiser and others at Hunsur town police station.