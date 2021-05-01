Cong to hold postcard campaign against reduction of rice in PDS

Congress will launch a postcard campaign against the state government, condemning the reduction in quota of rice for BPL card holders, under Anna Bhagya scheme on Monday.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R Dhruvanarayan told reporters that the government is claiming that rice will be replaced by ragi and wheat. Let the government give ragi and wheat additionally. But, the quantity of rice should not be reduced, he said.

He said that the government has no commitment and has failed in tackling Covid-19 cases. "The people above 18 years of age are not getting vaccine for Covid. The people are against the BJP and it is proved in the recent elections to urban local bodies. The people have voted against the corruption and failure of the government. The by-election results will also be in favour of the Congress," he said.

Dhruvanarayan launched ‘Health Helpline’, an initiative of the Congress to lend support to Covid patients. "The BJP has no concern for public health and its leaders are greedy for power. Information on availability of beds, oxygen, ventilators will be given to needy people through the helpline," he said.

Dhruvanarayan, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "The country’s leader has failed in managing the Covid pandemic. The whole system has collapsed. Our MPs have turned voiceless. They have failed to take a delegation from Karnataka to the PM, at least once. No one has the guts to demand for benefits for the state. The people are suffering, due to the MPs' failure.”

KPCC women's wing president B Pushpa Amarnath, MLA Anil Chikkamadu and ex-MLAs Vasu and M K Somashekar were present.