Cong will break into three factions by 2023: Kateel

Cong will break into three factions by 2023: Kateel

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Mandya,
  • Jan 12 2021, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 22:41 ist
Minister for Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture K C Narayana Gowda presents a mace to BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel in Mandya on Tuesday. Minister S T Somashekar and BJP leaders are seen. DH PHOTO

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said that discussions on leadership has surfaced within the Congress, and the party would have broken into three parts before the next Assembly elections.

Speaking at the ‘Jan Sevak Samavesha’, felicitating the BJP-supported winners of Gram Panchayat elections in Mandya, he said, “The Congress leaders do not have trust on the others and suspect the leadership. Siddaramaiah has been saying that he will be the chief minister. But, Satish Jharakiholi and D K Shivakumar too have been claiming that they are chief ministerial candidates. The party will break into three factions by the time Assembly elections are announced,” he said.

“There is no debate about leadership in BJP. While the Congress was in power, there were debates on Dalit chief minister. Mallikarjuna Kharge, Dr G Parameshwara were not made chief ministers. But, BJP has made Dalit leader Govinda Karjola as the deputy chief minister,” Kateel said.

“The Congress, which had done politics in the name of cow and calf are now in support of cow slaughterers. A leader had claimed of eating beef and has insulted the Indian culture. The party has received the curse of the cow and would sink in Arabian sea,” he said.

“Mandya BJP leaders have presented me with Bhima’s mace. I will attack the Congress leaders with it,” he ridiculed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nalin Kumar Kateel
Mandya
Congress

What's Brewing

Now, KVIC launches wall paint made out of cow dung

Now, KVIC launches wall paint made out of cow dung

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

A look at some of world's longest prison sentences

A look at some of world's longest prison sentences

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

 