Cong will break into three factions by 2023: Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said that discussions on leadership has surfaced within the Congress, and the party would have broken into three parts before the next Assembly elections.

Speaking at the ‘Jan Sevak Samavesha’, felicitating the BJP-supported winners of Gram Panchayat elections in Mandya, he said, “The Congress leaders do not have trust on the others and suspect the leadership. Siddaramaiah has been saying that he will be the chief minister. But, Satish Jharakiholi and D K Shivakumar too have been claiming that they are chief ministerial candidates. The party will break into three factions by the time Assembly elections are announced,” he said.

“There is no debate about leadership in BJP. While the Congress was in power, there were debates on Dalit chief minister. Mallikarjuna Kharge, Dr G Parameshwara were not made chief ministers. But, BJP has made Dalit leader Govinda Karjola as the deputy chief minister,” Kateel said.

“The Congress, which had done politics in the name of cow and calf are now in support of cow slaughterers. A leader had claimed of eating beef and has insulted the Indian culture. The party has received the curse of the cow and would sink in Arabian sea,” he said.

“Mandya BJP leaders have presented me with Bhima’s mace. I will attack the Congress leaders with it,” he ridiculed.