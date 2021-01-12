Congress facing question of its existence, says Kateel

Congress facing question of its existence, says Nalin Kumar Kateel

The BJP-backed candidates have won in 3,714 gram panchayats in Karnataka

Subrahmanya
Subrahmanya, DHNS,
  • Jan 12 2021, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 15:11 ist
Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH File Photo

Unable to digest the victory of BJP-supported candidates in the gram panchayat elections, the Congress leaders are engaging in levelling allegations, state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel has said.

He said that the Congress is facing the question of its existence. To remain active in media, the leaders are engaging in issuing statements daily.

The BJP-backed candidates have won in 3,714 gram panchayats in Karnataka. A total of 45,715 candidates have won the election. The BJP is preparing for the upcoming zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat elections by organising 'Jana Sevaka Samavesh' till January 13. Through the convention, the BJP will chalk out strategies for the upcoming elections.

Cabinet expansion

The State BJP president said that it is left to the discretion of the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to decide on the cabinet expansion. “Even I want six-time MLA S Angara to get the ministerial berth. However, the final decision will be taken by the Chief Minister. The ministerial berth will be given after considering the social and geographical area,” he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Congress
BJP
Nalin Kumar Kateel
B S Yediyurappa

What's Brewing

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

DH Toon | Farmers stir: 'Part of problem or solution?'

DH Toon | Farmers stir: 'Part of problem or solution?'

 