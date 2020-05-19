Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Inter-district KSRTC bus services begin in Shivamogga 

After a gap of 55 days, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operated inter-district bus services from Shivamogga on Monday.

Passengers stood in queues wearing a face mask and followed guidelines of the government.

KSRTC bus terminal in charge, Siddesh, told DH that as many as 36 buses have departed from Shivamogga to various districts in the state. People are coming in large numbers to board buses as inter-district bus service has been started after a gap of many days. As many as 18 buses have been operated towards Bengaluru, two towards Arsikere (Hassan district), one towards Chikkamagaluru, five towards Shikaripur, three towards Harihar (Davangere district), three to Chitradurga, one to Mysuru till noon.

He also made it clear that the buses would be operated depending on people.

It may be mentioned here that the movement of KSRTC buses commenced within the district from April.

However, private bus owners decided not to operate service citing loss if they ferry only 30 passengers.