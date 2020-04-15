Lockdown forces two men to stay in car for last 21 days

Coronavirus lockdown forces two Mangaluru men to stay in car for last 21 days in Gujarat

They had left Rajkot on March 20, but on their way back to Mangaluru, they were stopped at a check post

Naina J A
  • Apr 15 2020, 08:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 08:48 ist
One of them sleeping inside their car (DH Photo)

Ashiq Hussain from Samethadka and Mohammed Thakeen Maril from Kemminje village in Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district have been living in their car at Umbergaon in Valsad in Gujarat for the last 21 days following lockdown. 

The duo had been to Gujarat for a business to find a market for area nut.  They had left Rajkot on March 20, but on their way back to Mangaluru, they were stopped at a check post at Umbergaon in Valsad district. 

Follow live updates on coronavirus

A social worker in the area has arranged food and medicines for them. Without a lodging facility, they have been sleeping in the car. With the extension of lockdown till May 3, they are now seeking help from elected representatives and Dakshina Kannada district administration to return to their native place. 

The owner of a nearby restaurant has allowed them to use their bathroom and toilet. 

Ashiq Hussain and Mohammed Thakeen had reached Rajkot a month ago. After COVID-19 began to spread across India, they decided to return. However, they remained stranded at Umbergaon near Gujarat – Maharashtra border. 

 

Rasheed Vitla, a social worker who is in touch with Hussain and Thakeen, has brought the issue to the notice of DC. 

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has sent a letter to her counterpart in Valsad district requesting for food and accommodation for Ashiq Hussain and Mohammed Thakeen.

“This is with regard to the representation received from Rasheed Vitla, stating that two people belonging to Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district are stuck at the RTO check post of Umbergaon. They are staying in their car, without proper accommodation and food. Hence, I request you to kindly facilitate these people with accommodation and food,” the DC requested in a mail.

