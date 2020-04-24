Coronavirus lockdown: Now, government opens up rural industries in nine districts

Rural industries in nine districts will be allowed to start operations, the government has said, furthering the lockdown relaxation in a bid to revive the state’s economy.

Industries located in the rural areas of Yadgir, Koppal, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Kolar, Chamarajnagar, Raichur, Haveri and Hassan have been permitted to operate, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar has said in an addendum to his Wednesday order that partially lifted lockdown restrictions on select activities.

These nine districts are unaffected by Covid-19.

Ramanagara appears to have missed the bus just as Bhaskar’s order specifically states that the relaxation for rural industries excludes this district. Ramanagara was a green zone up until five accused in the Padarayanapura vandalism, who were lodged in the Ramanagara prison, tested positive for Covid-19.

The government has already allowed industrial units of essential goods - drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw materials and intermediates - food processing industries in rural areas and urban areas (bread factories, milk processing, flour/dal mills etc), coal production (mines and mineral production and activities incidental to mining) and manufacturing of packaging materials.

Construction work in urban and rural areas have also been allowed provided labourers stay on site.

With all this, the BS Yediyurappa hopes to kickstart economic activities that had come to a standstill because of the lockdown.

