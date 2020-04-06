Couple's new journey begins at Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border amid coronavirus lockdown

Couple's new journey begins at K'taka-TN border

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Apr 06 2020, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 19:43 ist
Usha and Arvind during their wedding at a temple in Punajanuru.

A bride from Karnataka and a bridegroom from Tamil Nadu got married at a temple in Punajanuru, situated on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, on Sunday, due to the existing nationwide lockdown.

Usha of Alur taluk, Hassan district, and Arvind from Coimbatore, were supposed to get married at Dharamsthala temple on April 5. As the lockdown is in place, Arvind could not enter Karnataka.

Similarly, Usha and family, which left for Tamil Nadu, were stopped at Banahalli checkpost.

Learning about this, members of the Namo Brigade convinced the officials and asked both Usha and Arvind to come to Punajanuru. They were married in a simple ceremony at Ganesha temple. After health screening, the couple was allowed to travel to Coimbatore.

