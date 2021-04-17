Court summons officials in connection with heli-tourism

Court summons officials in connection with heli-tourism project

The Tourism Department has proposed heli-tourism project to be taken up in association with Jungle Lodges and Resorts

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 17 2021, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 22:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The First Additional Civil Judge and JMFC, Mysuru, has issued summons to Deputy Commissioner, Tourism Department Deputy Director, Deputy Conservator of Forests and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner in connection with the proposed Heli-Tourism project.

The court has summoned the officials to appear before the court of May 27.

Read | Actor, singer oppose felling trees for Heli tourism

Eco-activists K S Venkatesh and Banu Mohan, also president of Parisara Samrakshana Samithi, have filed application before the court seeking permanent injunction against cutting of trees for developing a helipad near Lalitha Mahal Helipad for the proposed heli-tourism project.

The activists also have written to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to direct the state government not to allow the project at the cost of trees.

The Tourism Department has proposed heli-tourism project to be taken up in association with Jungle Lodges and Resorts, a government undertaking.

However, the project received severe opposition from eco-activists, people representatives, as hundreds of trees need to be cleared.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Court
Mysuru
Karnataka
Tourism

Related videos

What's Brewing

More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India

More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 