Court summons officials in connection with heli-tourism project

The First Additional Civil Judge and JMFC, Mysuru, has issued summons to Deputy Commissioner, Tourism Department Deputy Director, Deputy Conservator of Forests and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner in connection with the proposed Heli-Tourism project.
The court has summoned the officials to appear before the court of May 27.
Eco-activists K S Venkatesh and Banu Mohan, also president of Parisara Samrakshana Samithi, have filed application before the court seeking permanent injunction against cutting of trees for developing a helipad near Lalitha Mahal Helipad for the proposed heli-tourism project.
The activists also have written to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to direct the state government not to allow the project at the cost of trees.
The Tourism Department has proposed heli-tourism project to be taken up in association with Jungle Lodges and Resorts, a government undertaking.
However, the project received severe opposition from eco-activists, people representatives, as hundreds of trees need to be cleared.
