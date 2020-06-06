COVID-19: Four discharged from KIMS in Hubballi

Four persons, who were infected with COVID-19 infection, have recovered and are discharged from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi on Saturday.

Maharashtra returnees P-1942 (29 years, female), P-1944 (2 years, male) of Girani Chawl in Hubballi, and their contacts P 2156 (33 years, female), and P-2157 (17 years, male) of Hebballi Agasi in Dharwad were discharged on Saturday.

On June 3, P-1505 (6 years, female), and P-1506 (29 years female), of Renuka Colony on Giriyala Road in Old Hubballi, who confirmed COVID-19 infection after returning from Telangana on May 21, were also discharged.

So far, 34 persons have been discharged from the KIMS COVID-19 hospital, Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan said.