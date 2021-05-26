Covid-19 hampers Issaq’s library rebuilding

The Covid-19 second wave has hampered the rebuilding works of Syed Issaq’s library in Rajeev Nagar, which was destroyed in fire, on April 9. The Department of Public Libraries, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) have taken up the responsibility of rebuilding the library with a permanent structure.

The library had a collection of more than 11,000 books, including 3,000 Kannada books, 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita, 1,500 copies of Bible and 1,000 Urdu books. Initially, it was suspected miscreants set fire to the library. But, the police investigation proved that it was the negligence of a person, who threw a matchstick after lighting a beedi that resulted in a massive fire.

As per the plan, the authorities decided to commence the works on April 23, ‘World Book Day’. But, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 second wave, it has been postponed. The authorities will take up the works once the Covid situation eases.

The officials, including MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, MUDA Commissioner D B Natesh and Library department Deputy Director B Manjunath visited the spot when the library was gutted and decided to rebuild it. The old tent like library developed by Issaq was on an unauthorised site belonging to MUDA. Now, the MUDA has handed over the site to Libraries department to develop a public library.

Though his library was destroyed it did not deter the 62-year-old Issaq, who erected a small shed using old sheets of the gutted library and ensured newspapers and a few books were available for the public. “I managed to provide service to the readers for 23 days after my library gutted, but due to Covid second wave, I had to close it. I never closed my library on any other occasion, including Ramzan,” he said.

Issaq said, "Several people came forward to extend financial help. MP Pratap Simha, pro-Kannada organisations, government employees and others provided funds. In all, he has received Rs 2.80 lakh and it has been deposited in a bank. I will hand it over to the authorities concerned once the works commences.”

Manjunath said, "It has been decided not to raise donation from the public, but we accept books, furniture and other items needed for library. We are keen to rebuild the library, but works have been delayed due to the pandemic."

It has to be noted that help poured in from parts of the country for Issaq as the news of fire accident spread. An individual launched an online campaign and more than Rs 20 lakh was raised. Manjunath said that in order to maintain accountability, no funds will be raised from the public.

"The site on which Issaq established library was a civic amenity site and there was no provision to allot it for any individual and thus, we decided to open a new Public Library at the same place,” said Manjunath.