COVID-19: Mysuru bounces back to life, people everywhere

After a lull of 53 days, since lockdown, which started from Janata Curfew on March 22, the city and its neighbourhood bounced back to life, almost fully, on Thursday. There were people everywhere.

Business activities picked up as Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) allowed the opening of all shops on 91 commercial streets, across the city, since Thursday.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the MCC had identified 91 streets and had allowed shops of essential commodities to function.

As no new Covid-19 case is reported since April 29, active cases declined to two on Wednesday, the MCC relaxed the norms and allowed all shops on these streets to function from 7 am to 7 pm. Out of the 90 positive cases, 88 have recovered and have been discharged from the designated COVID Hospital.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde issued an order to this effect, under nine zones of the civic body. However, restrictions on hair-dressing saloons, spas, religious places and mass prayer and services of taxis and autorickshaws will remain suspended till May 17.

It has to be noted that non-essential shops were allowed to open in residential areas, barring containment zones, since Monday. However, since last Monday (May 4) itself, movement of people and vehicles started increasing and the Police personnel at check-post and barricades were liberal in allowing them.

Traffic jams were reported on major commercial streets, such as Ashoka Road and Kalidasa Road. Vehicle users were struggling to get parking space on D Devaraj Urs Road.

However, those who were selling essential commodities so far, were a neglected lot on Thursday. Sunil, a mango vendor from Chamarajanagar, who stations a push-cart on Devaraja Urs Road, said, “Today, there are more people around. But, business in not on expected lines for us. Even vegetable vendors and grocery shops are not getting business like they did till Wednesday. Today, all are heading towards other shops,” he said.

Besides, activists came out to stage protests. While a farmers group staged a protest against the proposed amendment to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act, near the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) members staged a protest on the same premises, seeking security and insurance to vulnerable people.