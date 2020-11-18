Covid effect: Mysuru dist sees 15% more admission at govt schools

The government schools in Mysuru district saw a spike in admissions as several students quit private institutions during the Covid-19 pandemic. Government schools registered 15% increase in admissions this academic year and five schools, which were closed due to lack of students, reopened this year.

As many as 3,538 students have joined government schools from private institutions across the district. The district has a total of nine education blocks, Mysuru Rural, Mysuru North, Mysuru South, T Narasipur, HD Kote, Nanjangud, Periyapatna, Hunsur and KR Nagar.

The highest number of 735 admissions are under T Narasipur Block Education Office (BEO) and lowest of 22 each in Mysuru North and South BEO. While HD Kote BEO registered 597, Nanjangud, Periyapatna, Hunsur and KR Nagar registered 597, 572, 550, 262 and 163 respectively.

According to the officials of the Education department, Covid-19, quality education, several initiatives to keep the students on track during the pandemic, helped the schools to get more admissions. All government schools have maintained the quality of education and the parents should understand it. Following the outbreak of Covid, school teachers took extra care for students and their studies. Now, parents are coming forward to send their children to government schools.

This academic year, admission to class I has increased by 10%, compared to last year. Each school has more than 20 students and the numbers are likely to be increased in coming years, said an officer.

According to a teacher, many parents are under financial crisis due to Covid. “Thus, they are admitting their children to government schools, as they do not want to pay donations to private schools. Our school gets 10 new admissions and a majority of the students were studying in private schools in cities and towns. Now, their parents have returned to villages and have admitted their children to government schools,” she said.

While three schools reopened in HD Kote takuk, one school each opened in Nanjangud and KR Nagar taluk. A total of 14 students joined Dalegowddanahalli Primary School, nine students got admission at Tarak School, and 13 students joined Jorehalla School.

All the three schools in HD Kote taluk were closed three years back. A total of 14 students joined Chandravadi School in Nanjangud taluk and six children joined Boregowdanakoppal School in KR Nagar taluk.