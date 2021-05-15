Covid-orphaned girl adopted by aunt

A five-year-old girl, who was orphaned by the death of both her parents, due to Covid, at Kothalavadi village of Chamarajanagar taluk, recently, has been adopted by her aunt. It has to be recalled that Guruprasad and Rashmi, parent’s of the girl, died of Covid on May 9.

Ramya, younger sister of Rashmi, has adopted the girl. Mahadevaswamy (Guru), husband of Ramya, said, he is a goods auto driver. “Just a few minutes before her death, Rashmi had spoken to Ramya over phone, and had requested to take care of her daughter. Ramya is pregnant at present. We both have decided to adopt our niece and look after her, in a proper and loving way,” he said.

Chamarajanagar District Child Protection Officer Govindaraju said, “The members of the District Children’s Welfare Committee rushed to the village to take the girl into custody, as she was orphaned. However, the girl’s aunt Ramya declined to hand over her. She said that she will provide shelter and look after her niece with all care and concern. As per the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015, blood relatives can adopt orphaned children. Thus, the girl was officially given in adoption to her aunt.”