Dakshina Kannada celebrates Yoga Day

With the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic looming large, the sixth edition of International Day of Yoga was observed on digital media platforms with Yoga experts guiding their students and citizens on various asanas as per the protocol issued by the Ministry of AYUSH, in Dakshina Kannada, on Sunday.

Yoga expert Gopalakrishna Delampady demonstrated Yoga at his residence in Yeyyadi in Mangaluru and was joined by the students and faculty of St Aloysius College, SDM College among others via Google Meet and Facebook Live.

Speaking to DH, he said the AYUSH ministry has launched the campaign with the theme “Yoga at home, Yoga with Family.” The common yoga protocol of the ministry can be practiced daily at home. As per the protocol, Yoga practice strated with prayer, followed by neck bending, trunk movement, knee movement, yogasanas with standing, sitting, prone posture and supine posture, kapalabharti, pranayama, meditation and peace mantra. “We had been practicing the protocol for the past two months,” he said.

Meanwhile Sharada Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy Hospital celebrated the day by conducting a live yoga session from 7 am to 8 am. In addition, the hospital has also organised a Yoga Challenge for the participants.

The SDM College of Yoga and Naturopathy in Ujire too organised Yoga at home for healthy living in Ujire and surrounding areas. Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) in association with Avishkar Yoga had organised a 12-hour virtual live lecture series on 10 yoga topics by yoga experts on Saturday.