Dakshina Kannada reports 119 new Covid-19 cases, 8 more deaths

The Dakshina Kannada district reported eight more Covid-19 deaths on Monday. With this, the death toll in the district reached 131.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said a 68-year-old man from Hubballi with symptoms of refractory hypoxemia/refractory ARDS, who was admitted to a private hospital on July 23, died on the same day. His throat swab sample confirmed he was positive for Covid-19.

A 64-year-old man from Mangaluru suffering from refractory hypoxemia, hypertension, asthma, diabetes, cardiac ailment, admitted to a hospital on July 20, died on July 25 and he too tested positive for Covid-19.

A 65-year-old man from Bantwal admitted to Wenlock Hospital on July 22 and suffering from high BP, pneumonia and Covid-19, died on July 26. An 82-year-old man from Udupi admitted to a private hospital on July 25, suffering from hypertension, coronary artery disease and pneumonia died on July 26.

A 65-year-old man from Mangaluru with severe ARDS, septic shock, acute kidney injury, diabetes, hypertension and other health complications admitted to hospital on July 19, died on July 26. A 65-year-old woman from Mangaluru with refractory hypoxemia/refractory ARDS, septic shock, secondary bacterial infection, renal failure, acute coronary event, arrhythmias and pulmonary thromboembolism died on Monday.

A 51-year-old man from Mangaluru infected with Covid-19 and pneumonia, admitted to Wenlock Hospital on July 26, died on Monday. A 92-year-old woman from Mangaluru suffering from high BP, diabetes and pneumonia, admitted to Wenlock Hospital on July 18, died on July 26.

The district administration is awaiting confirmation of the reasons for these deaths from the district-level expert committee, said Sindhu B Rupesh.

The Covid-19 graph in Dakshina Kannada showed a declining trend with the district recording of 119 new coronavirus positive cases on Monday.

Sindhu B Rupesh said among the new cases, 46 are primary contacts of already infected persons, 34 are suffering from symptoms of ILI and six with symptoms of SARI, while the contact tracing of 33 other infected is underway.

On the other hand, 90 infected persons recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada:

Total cases: 4,930

Total active cases: 2,502

Total discharges: 2,297