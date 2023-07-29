Dasara High Power Committee meeting on July 31

Dasara High Power Committee meeting on July 31: Minister Mahadevappa

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 29 2023, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 15:48 ist
Mysore Dasara Festival. Credit: PTI File Photo

Mysuru District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa said that the Mysuru Dasara High Power Committee meeting will be held on July 31. 

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Saturday, he said that they plan to have an 'Inclusive Dasara' highlighting administrative reforms, Democracy, the Indian Constitution, contributions of Wadiya kings including Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Vijayanagara empire, besides showcasing and celebrating our literature, music, art and culture, he said. 

When asked about the scale of this year's Dasara, Minister Mahadevappa said, "Due to Covid pandemic, cultural activities, sports, tourism, and social gatherings had almost come to a standstill. So, we will ensure that there is enough people's participation and good scope for youth to enjoy during Dasara this year," he said. 

When asked about the plan to offer Baagina to river Kapila and Kaveri since Kabini dam has filled and KRS is almost full, Mahadevappa said, "We will offer Baagina soon to thank 'Nature'," he said. 

Regarding releasing water for irrigation from dams in Kaveri basin including Kabini, he said, "We will hold an irrigation consultative committee meeting shortly and we will decide about it," Mahadevappa said. 

