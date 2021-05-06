Davangere DC saves the day by arranging oxygen at hospital

Davangere Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi conquered the hearts of the people of the district by taking initiative in arranging the much-needed oxygen for patients, who are battling for life in District General Chigateri hospital in the city and saving their lives.

Sources in the hospital stated that a tanker truck ferrying medical oxygen was supposed to arrive at the District General Hospital in the city from Toranagallu plant in Vijayanagar district on May 6 at 8:00 am. But it did not arrive on time and this created panic among the staff in the hospital. The issue was brought to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner. The officer immediately consulted private hospitals and agencies in the district and arranged jumbo cylinders.

Superintendent of Police Hanumantaraya created a zero traffic zone for the arrival of the truck ferrying medical oxygen. At last, it reached the hospital four hours late.

Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi said as many as 300 Covid-19 patients and 102 non-Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Doctors alerted that they may face a shortage of oxygen. "We took necessary steps to ensure that patients do not face a dearth of oxygen. The tanker arrived at the hospital four hours late as oxygen was not filled on time in the plant. Now, the truck arrived in the hospital and there is no crisis," he added.