Davangere records India's second ANEC case

Davangere has reported India's second Acute Necrotizing Encephalopathy in Childhood (ANEC) case. The 13-year old boy from Huvinahadagali in Vijayanagar district, is undergoing treatment in SS Hi-tech hospital in the city and he is responding to the treatment.

The first case was reported at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Speaking to DH, SS hi-tech hospital Director and pediatrician Kalappanavar, said the boy was admitted to the hospital ten days ago. The medical examination revealed that boy's brain was inactive and he was treated in ventilator for three days. There are signs of improvement and he is out of ventilator now. He requires one more week treatment. "We have to see how severely his brain is damaged. Though he is out of ventilator, he is unable to respond to verbal comments. We are hopeful that he would recover completely."

Explaining it, he said ANEC is a rare brain disorder that occurs after viral infection. He was tested positive for Covid-19 and he had recovered from it. He was suffering from fever and altered sensorium. It is a medical condition characterised by the inability to think clearly or concentrate. He was screaming for no reason when he was brought to the hospital. He was diagnosed with ANEC. The boy's brain was affected by it. It is a rare type of encephalopathy, characterised by multiple bilateral brain lesions. Earlier, there was no hope of recovery. Now, the boy is responding to the treatment. Hemoglobin injection is being given to the boy based on his body weight.

He said ANEC is similar to Multisystem Inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). But brain will be affected in kids. There were six MIS-C cases in the hospital now and all are recovering from it. ANEC is very rare brain disorder found in kids.