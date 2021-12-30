Davangere to get India's first mobile haemophilia service unit

The Karnataka Haemophilia Society based here is all set to launch a haemophilia mobile service unit, covering 100 km in the region.

The mobile service unit will be launched in association with Rotary International, south Davangere, in order to provide treatment to haemophilia families at their doorsteps.

This initiative is a first of its kind in the country. The Society aims to detect haemophilia among people at the earliest and provide treatment to them so that permanent disability can be prevented.

Speaking to DH, Suresh Hanagavadi, professor of pathology at the JJM medical college and president of Karnataka Haemophilia Society (KHS), said most haemophilia patients were finding it difficult to come to the Society office in Davangere for treatment.

Only the haemophilia patients from well-to-do families can purchase injections and store it in their homes since it is expensive, Hanagavadi said.

“So, we thought of visiting their households and give injections to them. Many patients with severe bleeding have died on their way to the hospital as they need injection in time.”

Haemophilia patients suffer from bleeding when they sustain injuries or suffer from internal bleeding even without injuries.

He said Rotary International has borne 75% cost of the mobile service unit and the remaining 25% cost is borne by KHS. Two trained staff, a medical officer and a medico-social worker will be be part of the mobile service unit.

The unit aims to conduct rehabilitation camps for patients of the rare blood disorder, besides organising awareness programmes. Only males suffer from the disorder.

Hanagavadi, himself a patient of the disorder, said there is a plan to set up an haemato-oncology clinic on the premises of KHS in the city to offer comprehensive healthcare services to patients suffering from cancer and haematological

diseases.

According to him, Karnataka has over 6,000 registered patients of haemophilia and many more who do not show up to get registered. Across the country, this figure is close to 1 lakh.

“The number of patients will increase as more children are born. The disorder is due to the absence of proteins which help in blood clotting. As a result, many patients bleed continuously if they get injured or in some cases, bleed internally without injuries.

