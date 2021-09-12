'Daylight robbery' attempt turns out to be a mock drill

A video clipping of thieves attempting to snatch a woman's bag near St Agnes college in Mangaluru in broad daylight went viral on social media.

A few hours later, however, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar clarified that the entire attempted robbery was a mock drill. But the video clipping continued to be shared with a message urging the public to track down the car without the licence plate, used in the mock drill.

Mangaluru police in association with Swaraksha for Women Trust had conducted the mock drill. As part of the drill, an attempt was made to snatch the bag from Shobhalatha Kateel who was walking by the side of the road.

But Shobhalatha from Swaraksha retaliated, forcing the bag snatchers to flee from the spot in a car without licence plate and tinted glass. Local residents immediately dialled Emergency Response Support Sysetm ( ERSS) 112 at 11.03 am.

ERSS 112 reached the spot at 11.08 am. Kadri inspector and staff reached at 11.18 am. Even higher officials unaware about the mock drill rushed to the spot. The control room had issued an alert, across all check posts.

"Police personnel also intercepted suspicious vehicles," the Police Commissioner said. “During the mock drill, the woman retaliated. Public too rushed to the woman's rescue by chasing the vehicle in two bikes and a car. Public also shared details about the miscreants with police who had reached the spot,” Commissioner informed.

Many also tweeted their displeasure over the mock drill on social media.