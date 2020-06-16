DC appeals people to get tested for Covid-19

The district administration has appealed to all citizens of Mysuru city and district to get themselves tested for Covid-19 in case they have any influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms, i.e., cold, fever, cough, sore throat, and breathlessness or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) symptoms. The test is free and is conducted at designated hospitals.

According to a press note, issued by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, the Designated Covid Hospital, the District Hospital at Metagalli on KRS Road; Krishnaraja (KR) Hospital of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC and RI); Cheluvamba Hospital of MMC and RI; Taluk Hospitals of T Narsipur, Nanjangud, HD Kote, Hunsur, KR Nagar and Periyapatna towns; and Community Health Centres of Saligrama, Hullahalli and Tagaduru.

“Those who give their throat swab for testing will be advised rest at home until result is known, and no enforced quarantine policy is there for such cases. If they turn positive, they will be isolated for further treatment. This step by the Health department is to ensure that all symptomatic persons are tested. The people should cooperate and make use of this service to get themselves tested as soon as the symptoms are seen,” the appeal reads.