Death threat issued to Dakshina Kannada DC Sindhu B Rupesh

Some miscreants have issued a death threat to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh on social media after she directed the officials and police to initiate strict action against those who take the law into their hand by assaulting illegal cattle transporters.

In the backdrop of Bakrid and other festivals, the deputy commissioner had convened a meeting pertaining to the illegal transportation of cattle. The clipping of the news was shared in ‘Ram Sena Abhimanigalu’ WhatsApp group, where many had expressed displeasure at the DC.

One of the members in the group said, “She should be hacked to death.” Some others in the group said, “We will not keep quiet if anyone tries to come in the way of our Hindutva, and our god. We are ready to claim life and give our life for it.”

DCP (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri said, “If the DC files a complaint, we will register a case. If she fails to submit a complaint, we will file a suo motu case and take up the investigation.”