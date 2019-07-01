Devarapura in-charge devpt officer suspended

Devarapura in-charge devpt officer suspended

DH News Service
DH News Service, Gonikoppa,
  • Jul 01 2019, 23:06pm ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2019, 23:06pm ist

Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K Lakshmi Priya has suspended Devarapura Gram Panchayat in-charge development officer M K Mohan for dereliction of 
duty.

Mohan was a Grade II secretary at Devarapura Gram Panchayat and was an in-charge Panchayat development officer.

The Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer had initiated action against the official, taking into account the complaints submitted by the public against Mohan.

A probe in this regard is on, an official source said.

Kodagu
zilla panchayat
CEO
Comments (+)
 