Devegowda urges govt to allot oxygen to districts

MLA G T Devegowda expressed displeasure against the state government and said that despite so many deaths due to lack of oxygen in Chamarajanagar, the government is yet to allot oxygen for districts.

In an emergency press conference here, on Friday, Devegowda said that the government has not yet fixed the quantity of oxygen to be supplied for the districts and it is leading to disagreements between the district administrations and the officials.

“There is disagreement between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan and Kodagu districts in connection with the oxygen supply. District in-charge ministers, Deputy Commissioners are themselves visiting Mysuru with the police protection to get oxygen cylinders. The government should take immediate measures to avert a major tragedy,” he warned.

“The people from other districts are undergoing treatment in Mysuru and the district needs 70 metric tonnes oxygen per day, but we are getting only 30 MT,” he said.

Devegowda pleaded the Union government to supply required oxygen to the state. He also criticised BJP MPs representing the state and suggested Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to take an all party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We will explain the PM about the worse situation the state is facing,” he said.