Disqualification of Mayor: Election to be held on June 11

The political activities have picked up among the corporators as the election for the Mayor’s post is scheduled for June 11. The election was necessitated as the High Court of Karnataka ordered disqualification of the membership of Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, corporator of Ward 36 as Rajani of Congress, filed a petition against Rukmini of declaring false assets in election affidavit, in 2018.

Regional Commissioner G C Prakash, also the presiding officer, has fixed the date. MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag said, “We have received the orders in connection with the disqualification of Mayor Rukmini Madegowda on Tuesday evening. The matter was brought to the notice of Regional Commissioner immediately and suggestions sought from him. The RC had called a meeting and deputy mayor will be the acting as Mayor until the election,” she said.

It has been decided to conduct the election on June 11 at 12 noon. The process has commenced and notices are being served, she said. The commissioner also said that there are provisions to conduct election twice. All the people who will participate in the election will be subjected to Covid-19 test and all the guidelines will be followed.

Rukmini Madegowda of JD(S) was elected as Mayor on February 24 with the support of Congress corporators and it had created differences among the Congress party leaders and MLA Tanveer Sait.

All the three political parties had taken the election as prestige issue and the JD(S) had managed to win Mayor post.

Though Congress fielded a candidate, Sait decided to support JD(S) at the last moment after the election process commenced and it was an embarrassment for Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. However, Sait claimed that it was inevitable to support JD(S) to keep BJP away from the power.

Rukmini Madegowda is likely to approach Supreme Court challenging the High Court order and seeking Stay for the election process. Rukmini had said that she will approach the Supreme Court after discussion with the party leaders.