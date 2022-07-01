DRDO's maiden autonomous aircraft successful

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on Friday, successfully carried out the maiden flight of the indigenously developed unmanned aircraft from Aeronautical Test Range in Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district.

Operating in a fully autonomous mode, the aircraft exhibited a perfect flight and a smooth touchdown, sources in DRDO said.

The flight marked a major milestone in proving critical technologies towards development of future unmanned aircraft and is a significant step towards self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies.

Bengaluru-based Aeronautical Development Establishment of DRDO designed and developed it. It is powered by a small turbofan engine. The airframe, undercarriage and entire flight control and avionics systems used for the aircraft were indigenously developed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO for its feat and tweeted that it is a major achievement towards autonomous aircraft and would pave the way for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in terms of critical military systems. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi too has shared the post on facebook congratulating staff behind the successful operation.