DRDO's maiden autonomous aircraft successful

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on Friday, successfully carried out the maiden flight of the indigenously developed unmanned aircraft from Aeronautical Test Range in Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district.
Operating in a fully autonomous mode, the aircraft exhibited a perfect flight and a smooth touchdown, sources in DRDO said.
The flight marked a major milestone in proving critical technologies towards development of future unmanned aircraft and is a significant step towards self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies.
Bengaluru-based Aeronautical Development Establishment of DRDO designed and developed it. It is powered by a small turbofan engine. The airframe, undercarriage and entire flight control and avionics systems used for the aircraft were indigenously developed.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO for its feat and tweeted that it is a major achievement towards autonomous aircraft and would pave the way for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in terms of critical military systems. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi too has shared the post on facebook congratulating staff behind the successful operation.
Congratulations to @DRDO_India on successful maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator from Chitradurga ATR.
It is a major achievement towards autonomous aircrafts which will pave the way for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in terms of critical military systems. pic.twitter.com/pQ4wAhA2ax
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 1, 2022
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
First same-sex couples get married in Switzerland
Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft
Rescue personnel a silver lining for flood-hit Assam
Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London
86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey
DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India
Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore