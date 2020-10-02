Drug peddlers to be rehabilitated to nip supply: Commissioner

There are plans to rehabilitate youth arrested for peddling drugs in Mangaluru police commissionerate limits and help them lead normal lives, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash said on Thursday.

“The counselling and rehabilitation of drug peddlers is part of a bigger objective to trace the sources of drugs supply and destroy them,” Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash stressed during Praja vani’s phone-in-programme organised at the PV office in Hampankatta.

“We are not running after names. But after those involved in supply of drugs,” he declared. “A fortnight ago, police had raided petty shops suspected of selling drugs. When colleges reopen, such petty shops will be monitored by the jurisdictional police stations. If shops selling cigarettes are found within 100 metres of a school/college, they will be pushed back,” the Commissioner said, while responding to a query from Sridhar Holla of Kottara.

To MBA graduate Vijetha’s query on students from outside state being targeted by the drug peddlers, the commissioner said the drugs being sold illegally to customers do not carry any state tag. Those from outside and those residing in the state are involved in supplying drugs and abusing drugs. “Police do not have a soft corner for drug peddlers,” he stressed.

When his attention was drawn to BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement on closing down pubs, Vikash Kumar Vikash said police will take action on pubs, banks or even wine shops involved in illegal activities.

He said police, in co-ordination with the Excise and the Narcotics Cell in the Customs department had stepped up pressure on the drug peddlers.

The commissioner, responding to advocate Ismail’s suggestion on setting up a task force to combat drug abuse, said the Cyber Crime, the Economic Offences wing and the Narcotics (CEN) police station, acting like a dedicated force, will soon be organising programmes with involvement of public to discourage youth from drug abuse.The commissioner also warned of suspending license and sealing pharmacies if they were caught selling drugs without prescriptions from doctors. To an appeal from Irfan, the commissioner agreed to rescrutinise the list of newly declared no parking zones.

He also promised that humps are installed and measures are taken to prevent bullet tankers from parking vehicles near the MRPL. Assistant Commissioner of Police A Jagadeesh and Traffic Inspector Gopalkrishna Bhat were also present.