Elephant Abhimanyu carries 280-kg wooden howdah at Mysuru Dasara rehearsal

With the Jamboo Savari for the Mysuru Dasara scheduled for October 15, the majestic elephant Abhimanyu was being prepped for the festival.

Abhimanyu successfully carried the wooden howdah on his back at the rehearsal on Friday.

The wooden howdah, weighing 280 kg, was mounted on the elephant's back using a crane on the Mysuru Palace premises, where the golden howdah weighing 750 kg will be mounted.

As many as six sand bags were also mounted on the back of the elephant.

Earlier in the day, Minister S T Somashekar offered prayers to the wooden howdah.

