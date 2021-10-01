Dasara rehearsal: Jumbo Abhimanyu carries 280-kg howdah

Elephant Abhimanyu carries 280-kg wooden howdah at Mysuru Dasara rehearsal

The Jamboo Savari for the Mysuru Dasara is scheduled for October 15

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 01 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 14:48 ist
Elephant Abhimanyu takes part in the Jamboo Savari with the golden howdah during Dasara in front of the palace in Mysuru. Credit: DH File Photo

With the Jamboo Savari for the Mysuru Dasara scheduled for October 15, the majestic elephant Abhimanyu was being prepped for the festival.

Abhimanyu successfully carried the wooden howdah on his back at the rehearsal on Friday. 

The wooden howdah, weighing 280 kg, was mounted on the elephant's back using a crane on the Mysuru Palace premises, where the golden howdah weighing 750 kg will be mounted.

As many as six sand bags were also mounted on the back of the elephant. 

Earlier in the day, Minister S T Somashekar offered prayers to the wooden howdah.

Karnataka
Mysuru
Dasara
Dasara festival
Mysuru Palace

